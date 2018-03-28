Grant Awarded to Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence

The Josephine S. Gumbiner Foundation recently announced that they have awarded a $15,000 grant to Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence.

“We are thrilled that they have chosen to partner with us again,” stated Anna Conti, Executive Director. “We have a long relationship with the Josephine S. Gumbiner Foundation as they have provided nearly $125,000 in the past 10 years in support of our efforts to provide support and services for victims of domestic violence.”

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence has been providing domestic violence crisis and prevention services for Long Beach and other surrounding communities for 39 years. The organization will receive over 3,600 requests for services during the upcoming year including crisis hotline calls, emergency shelter residence or counseling directed toward healing the effects of domestic violence.

According to Ms. Conti, “Many grants we receive are specifically directed toward a specific program. This grant can be utilized for our core operating services which could include providing targeted training for our shelter staff, or capital improvements to our shelters.”

For more information on Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence’s programs and services, please contact the administrative offices at 562-421-6537.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments