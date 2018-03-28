California’s Top Educator Tom Torlakson Endorses Bob Archuleta for State Senate

Bob Archuleta

Montebello, CA – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson today endorsed Bob Archuleta, a former Barack Obama appointee to the Military Academy at West Point, in his bid for the 32nd Senate District.

The backing of California’s top educator is just another item added to Archuleta’s list of accomplishments that distinguishes him from a crowded field of candidates.

“Bob Archuleta has been a great public servant, proudly serving our country as a former 82nd Airborne Paratrooper, in addition to serving the former President as a member on the Board to the United States Military Academy at West Point,” Torlakson said.

“Bob will continue to be a strong advocate for safety in our public schools, as he recently led an anti-bullying campaign in Pico Rivera, as well as maintain his support for teachers and their work in classrooms,” he added. “Bob Archuleta is well qualified to serve, and will make a great senator of the 32nd Senate District communities.”

The superintendent highlighted Archuleta’s resume as a veteran, councilman, county commissioner, former reserved police officer, and businessman as to why he believes he is the best candidate to help lead California.

“I am humbled and honored to receive such a prominent endorsement from Tom Torlakson, California’s number one educator,” Archuleta said.

“Education is one of my top priorities, and as such, it is my intention to implement programs to stop bullying in schools, bring much needed resources to our classroom teachers, and create a statewide scholarship program for students who plan on going to college, but need financial support to help alleviate the high costs of tuition,” he explained. “Obtaining a quality education is paramount in maintaining and supporting the working- and middle-class families of California, and making higher education affordable should be important to all legislators in Sacramento.”

Torlakson went on to emphasize that what makes Archuleta uniquely qualified from the rest of the field of candidates is, “Bob is the only person who has completed a vetting process with the United States Justice Department, the FBI, the State Department, Homeland Security, and the White House. “He is ready to lead.”

The Board, under President Barack Obama, consisted of four U.S. Senators, five Congress members, and six Presidential Appointees. Mr. Archuleta was the first Hispanic American to be appointed by any President as a member of the Board since its inception in 1971 and was immediately elected as the co-chair of the board.

Archuleta was elected to the Pico Rivera City Council in March 2007, an office which he holds today. He has brought his knowledge of those 11 years, to help stabilize the city’s finances and advocating in

Sacramento for various initiatives including 76 million dollars for the Durfee underpass, and aided in introducing the number one graffiti program in the state of California.

With his commitment to economic development, the City was recognized as the Most Business Friendly City. He continues to be the voice and a leader, supporting and acknowledging our men and women in uniform for their services.

The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs appointed Archuleta to serve on a Special Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans Affairs.

He also served as Chairman of the U.S. Small Business Administration Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs.

Archuleta has received Congressional Recognition Awards and Proclamations for Service

and has been recognized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Hispanic American

Airborne Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and 11th Airborne Division Association.

His father, Harold, was a Warehouse Union member and a proud Democrat. Like his father, Archuleta also worked as a union member with the UAW, United Auto Workers Union, shortly after his service to our nation, as well as a proud, lifelong Democrat.

Married to his wife, Rose, Archuleta has five children, with two sons graduates of West Point and active duty personnel.

The 32nd Senate District includes Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, East La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, La Mirada, Lakewood, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, West Whittier-Los Nietos, Whittier, and Buena Park.

Bob Archuleta is available for interviews.

For more information log onto our website at bobarchuletaforsenate.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments