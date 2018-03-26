THE GARDENS CASINO TO HOST ‘ALL IN FOR AUTISM’ TOURNAMENT April 7

Proceeds to benefit So. Cal. Chapter of Autism Speaks

By Brian Hews

The newly remodeled Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens will be hosting the inaugural All in for Autism Speaks Poker Tournament on Saturday, April 7th. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Southern California Chapter of Autism Speaks who’s mission is to help individuals with autism and their families. Proceeds will also benefit local families by providing Gemiini Educational Systems video therapy services.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum.

The evening begins at 5:00 p.m. with red carpet arrivals and a reception filled with live music, hors-d’oeuvres, drinks and a silent auction. The auction will include many one-of-a-kind items and VIP experiences, including items donated by the World Boxing Council.

The poker tournament begins at 6:00 p.m. and features a $250 buy-in, with both cash and prizes up for grabs.

The tournament will boast pro players including Lee Watkinson, Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien, celebrities, and other athletes including WBC World Champions.

“This is the most elegant casino in Los Angeles. We are excited to be working with The Gardens Casino and Autism Speaks in connection with this star-studded event designed to bring more resources to the families of Southern California,” said Pamela Phillips of Gemiini.

April is Autism Awareness Month and All in for Autism Speaks and the Gardens Casino serves to bring awareness to autism through this competitive tournament. Tickets for the event begin at $100 to attend. Tickets can be purchased on event day at the Casino. Sponsorship opportunities are available and begin at $2,500.

To learn more about this year’s event please contact: [email protected]. To learn more, donate, or join a fundraising walk with Autism Speaks, go to AutismSpeaks.org.

The Gardens Casino is known as the “friendliest card club” in the Los Angeles area. The casino has been one of LA’s premier card clubs for more than 20 years. Its new state-of-the-art venue offers guests over 300 tables, luxury VIP amenities as well as a premium casual restaurant and an upscale bar and lounge. The Gardens Casino has also been an integral part and partner in the Hawaiian Gardens community, supporting the city with jobs and economic contributions. For more information on The Gardens Casino, visit www.thegardenscasino.com.

Pamela Phillips of Gemiini told HMG-CN that, “Gemiini Systems is a global provider of online video modeling therapy for patients with autism, Down syndrome and other developmental delays. Video modeling is accepted as Established Science by the National Autism Standards Board and Gemiini is dedicated to reaching every family in need of therapy. Gemiini offers scholarships to meet every budget.”

Details on research into video therapy or on scholarships for families in need can be found at www.gemiini.org.

