Paramount Grocer Bodega to Buy Houston Based Fiesta Mart in $300 Million Deal

A Hispanic food retailer is buying Fiesta Mart in a $300 million deal that will infuse new capital into the Houston-based grocer’s fight to remain relevant in the increasingly competitive grocery landscape.

The Fiesta Mart acquisition would make the California-based Bodega Latina Corp and its Mexican parent company Chedraui, one of the largest Hispanic food retailers in the country. They are expected to acquire the 63 Lone Star State stores, including 32 in the Houston area, by the beginning of the second quarter.

