NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW: League play underway as area teams try to shuffle schedules around

By Loren Kopff

Mother Nature has wreaked havoc this season and especially this past week for the area baseball and softball teams. Trying to reschedule games, not once, but two or even three times is definitely a challenge, but not impossible. Listed below is a school by school update for the upcoming week.

ARTESIA

The baseball team ended a seven-game losing streak when it edged future 605 League opponent Pioneer High 7-6 this past Monday in an early pool play game of the St. Paul Tournament. Then the Pioneers fell to Bellflower High 16-0 this past Tuesday in the Suburban League opener. Artesia High (1-8, 0-1) is scheduled to visit Bellflower today and Cerritos High on Tuesday.

The softball team fell to Norwalk High 6-2 this past Tuesday in the league opener and will face Calabasas High and San Dimas High in pool play action of the Santa Fe Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Pioneers will host Valley Christian High on Tuesday and John Glenn High on Thursday. Artesia was scheduled to visit La Mirada High on Mar. 22.

CERRITOS

The baseball team swept a doubleheader at Long Beach Poly High last Saturday, winning 7-2 and 7-4, to improve to 8-1. The Dons were scheduled to visit La Mirada this past Wednesday and will face the Matadores today.

After finishing in third place in the Torrance National Tournament for the second straight season, the softball team blasted Glenn 19-3 this past Tuesday to improve to 6-4, 1-0. The Lady Dons were to visit Norwalk High on Mar. 22 and will travel to St. Joseph High on Saturday before hosting Bellflower on Tuesday and West Albany (OR) High on Wednesday.

GAHR

The baseball team had its home meeting with St. John Bosco High this past Wednesday moved to Saturday. The Gladiators (5-3) will also face Hart High on Monday at the University of Southern California and visit J.W. North High on Wednesday in a game to be played at Cal Baptist University.

The softball team has won four straight games after losing three straight to improve to 7-3. Gahr High pounded La Habra High 17-4 this past Tuesday and is not scheduled to play again until Apr. 3 when it hosts South Torrance High.

JOHN GLENN

The Eagles improved to 7-2 after knocking off Santa Fe High 5-3 this past Monday in baseball action. The Eagles were to host Mayfair High this past Wednesday at Rio Hondo College and are slated to visit the Monsoons today. Glenn will also host Montebello High on Wednesday in a doubleheader.

The Lady Eagles softball team were scheduled to host Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary High on Mar. 1, then again last Friday but has yet to face the Cardinals. Still, Glenn (2-6, 0-1), which had its Mar. 22 road game at Bellflower cancelled, will host Whitney High today and Mayfair on Tuesday.

NORWALK

The baseball team hasn’t been in action since being swept by Whittier High in a Mar. 12 doubleheader. The Lancers (3-3) will visit Los Altos High on Saturday and visit Mayfair on Tuesday before hosting the Monsoons on Thursday.

After taking care of Artesia 6-2 this past Tuesday, the Lady Lancers softball team (2-3, 1-0) will face Lompoc-based Cabrillo High and Sylmar High on Saturday in the Santa Fe Tournament before visiting La Mirada and Mayfair on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

VALLEY CHRISTIAN

The Olympic League baseball season began this past Tuesday with Valley Christian High falling to Village Christian High 2-0 to drop to 5-3, 0-1. Valley Christian will visit Whittier Christian High today and host Maranatha High on Tuesday before travelling to Heritage Christian High on Thursday.

On the softball field, the Lady Crusaders lost to Paramount High 9-3 and Bell Gardens High 8-5 last Saturday in the Santa Fe Tournament before defeating Oxford Academy 5-1 this past Tuesday to move to 3-4. V.C. was to visit Calvary Chapel Downey High on Mar. 22 and will host The Webb Schools on Thursday.

WHITNEY

The baseball team rallied to defeat Artesia 7-5 last Friday, then dropped a 13-3 decision to St. Anthony High the next day and a 7-3 affair to Dominguez High this past Monday. The Wildcats (3-3) were scheduled to host South East High on Mar. 22 and will open Academy League play on Tuesday with a home game against Calvary Chapel Downey High with a road game against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

It has been a rough season for the softball team, which won its first game in seven tries following a 20-5 rout against Samueli Academy this past Tuesday. After their game against Glenn, the Lady Wildcats are scheduled to be off until Apr. 10.

