La Palma Police Arrest Female for Criminal Threats

Julia Gomez-Lopez, 56 years old, resident of Compton, CA

On March 22, 2018, the La Palma Police Department arrested Julia Gomez-Lopez, a 56 year old resident of Compton, for making felony criminal threats against a La Palma business and its employees.

Earlier in the week, the business had received an anonymous handwritten letter, which demanded that a specific employee’s employment be terminated, otherwise multiple deaths would occur.

The letter threatened to kill a specific employee, additional unnamed employees, and to set fires at multiple office locations of the company.

La Palma Police Detectives quickly investigated this case and identified the suspect Gomez-Lopez, who is an employee at one of the satellite offices of the involved La Palma business.

Gomez-Lopez was booked at the La Palma Police Department and later transported to Orange County Jail, where she is being held on $50,000 bail.

