John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in Mueller probe

John Dowd, President Trump’s lead lawyer handling the special counsel probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, has stepped down, according to reports on Thursday.

Dowd had considered stepping down in the past over his inability to control Trump’s outbursts, The New York Times reported.

Rumors ran rampant this week that a legal team shake-up was in the works.

Read New York Daily News story

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments