Homicide Detectives Investigate the Death in Norwalk

Death was near northbound 605 Freeway, near Imperial Highway.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the death of a man. The incident occurred on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at approximately 1:13 a.m., on the northbound 605 Freeway, near Imperial Highway, Norwalk.

The male adult was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

