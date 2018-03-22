Body Found Inside Of Car Stopped On 605 Freeway

The victim had trauma to his body, but the cause of death is unknown at this time, according to sheriff’s officials.

CERRITOS, CA – California Highway Patrol officers found a deceased man in a car stopped on the right shoulder of the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Norwalk early Thursday morning. The death was reported at 1:14 a.m. south of imperial Highway, according to CHP.

CHP officers were patrolling the area when they saw what looked like a disabled car on the freeway shoulder, the CHP reported.

“The officers stopped to render assistance, and upon approaching the vehicle discovered an unconscious male adult inside,” a CHP statement said. “The man was unresponsive to the officers, who called for medical assistance.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were summoned to the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

“When they arrived, they located the victim, who had trauma to his body,” a sheriff’s statement said. “The cause of death is unknown at this time.”

The CHP closed down the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the freeway in the area, as well as the Firestone Boulevard offramp, while an investigation was conducted.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

