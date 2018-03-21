Full Nightly Closures of the I-5 North Freeway From Beach to Valley View Starting Sun. Mar. 25

Norwalk / Santa Fe Springs – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) today announced the scheduled overnight full freeway closures of northbound Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Beach Blvd. and Valley View Ave. with related ramp closures to move K-rail and re-stripe lanes. Closures are subject to change due to rain or other reasons and are scheduled as follows:

Northbound I-5 from Beach Blvd. to Valley View Ave. lanes will be reduced starting at 10 p.m. with a full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the night of Sunday, Mar. 25 and repeating on the nights of Monday, Mar. 26 and Tuesday, Mar. 27. If possible, the contractor will keep at least one lane open the nights of Sunday and Tuesday.

During northbound full freeway closures: The westbound and eastbound State Route 91 (Artesia / Riverside Freeway) connectors to northbound I-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Beach Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. on ramps to northbound I-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit I-5 at the Gateway Dr. ramps.

Southbound I-5 at least one lane will remain open between Alondra Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

These closures are scheduled for separate nights and will re-open each morning. Please go to our Planned Lane Closure web page for confirmation of each night’s closures at lcswebreports-new.dot.ca.gov/SearchPreAction.do?district=7.

