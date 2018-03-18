Former Cerritos College Football Player, Keshawn Jones, Convicted of Raping Woman in Norwalk

Keshawn Holmes, courtesy Sheriff’s Dept.

A former Cerritos College football player, from Hemet, was convicted Thursday of raping a college student in 2016, officials said.

Kishawn Holmes, 22, after less than a day of jury deliberation, was found guilty of forcible rape, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news statement.

Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced May 2 at the Norwalk branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, prosecutors said. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 18 years in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

Read Story

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments