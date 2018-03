Deadly Double Shooting In Orange on Denise

Authorities are reporting a double shooting in the city of Orange.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the home on Denise Ave.

The two people were dead in the back yard and did not live there.

The people who live there are in their 60’s and were home when the shooting occurred, they do know the dead people.

They found the gun at the scene, the dead people were reportedly dressed up in “nice clothing.”

