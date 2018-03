Search Warrant : Huntington Beach Police Searching Known Drug House Cerritos

Huntington Beach police are currently executing a search warrant as the lead agency in Cerritos. The warrant is being served on a house near Pires and Bigelow.

HMG-CN is waiting for HB Police PIO to give information on the warrant. HMG-CN will update when available.

UPDATE: The search warrant was narcotics related and served on the 19000 block of Pires.

Picture by Cynthia Gray

