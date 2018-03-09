BREAKING: Central Basin Vice President Pedro Acietuno Suddenly Resigns His Elected Board Seat

Pedro Aceituno

By Brian Hews

March 9, 2018 3:20 p.m.

Hews Media Group-Community News has exclusively learned that Central Basin Municipal Water District Vice President Pedro Aceituno has resigned his position.

No reason was given and Central Basin’s Joe Legaspi sent out a short statement about the resignation. “The Central Basin Municipal Water District would like to thank Director Pedro Aceituno for his commitment and service to the District. We wish him the best of luck.”

The resignation could be related to the District Attorney investigation first revealed by HMG-CN back in May 2017.

In the article, HMG-CN reported that an investigation had been opened by the Public Integrity Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (PID) focusing on the Aceituno – and the city of Bell Gardens – transactions with Park Water Company (Park Water), Golden State Water Company (Golden State), and Central Basin (CB) Municipal Water District.

The two page PID letter, obtained by HMG-CN and dated April 24, 2017, asks for a litany of documents under California Government Code Section 6252 related to public records requests.

Calls and texts into Aceituno went unanswered and he has been removed for the CB website.

