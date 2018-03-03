GARDENS CASINO _______________________________________ METRO _______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Metro West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor Project Meetings Scheduled This Month

Upcoming Meetings

Downtown Los Angeles 
Monday, March 12 
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 
Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple 
815 E. 1st St. 
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Artesia 
Tuesday, March 13 
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 
Albert O. Little Community Center 
18750 Clarkdale Ave. 
Artesia, CA 90701 
*Live webcast will be available at 6:30 p.m. at www.tinyurl.com/MetroWSAB

Bell 
Saturday, March 17 
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 
Bell Community Center 
6250 Pine Ave. 
Bell, CA 90201

Downey 
Monday, March 19 
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 
Barbara J. Riley Community & Senior Center 
7810 Quill Dr. 
Downey, CA 90242

