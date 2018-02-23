La Palma Police Arrest Juvenile for Criminal Threats

Staff Report

On February 22, 2018, the La Palma Police Department arrested a male juvenile for making criminal threats. A law enforcement investigation was initiated when the Police Department’s School Resource Officer was notified of a social media post made by a male juvenile student that attends John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma. The social media post contained an image and text, which indicated a threat of violence. Although the threat was not specific to any person or place, there was sufficient evidence to believe a crime had occurred. The suspect was arrested and transported to Orange County Juvenile Hall, where he remains in-custody at this time. The parents of the juvenile suspect are cooperating with the investigation and have surrendered multiple firearms for safekeeping during the ongoing investigation.

Staff at Kennedy High School have worked cooperatively with the Police Department during the investigation. The La Palma Police Department and Anaheim Union High School District place a high priority on student safety; therefore, out of an abundance of caution the Police Department has increased patrols of the campus.

