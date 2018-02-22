Senate District 32 Candidate and Rio Hondo College Board Vice President Vicky Santana’s Statement on Tony Mendoza Resignation

Whittier, CA – Current Rio Hondo College Board Vice President Vicky Santana and candidate for State Senate District 32 today released the following statement in response to resignation of Tony Mendoza.

“Today we learned that the 32nd Senate District will be without representation for the second time in 6 years. The resignation of Tony Mendoza reflects the demand from constituents for a Senator who respects the office and the community.”

“The 32nd district deserves a leader that will work towards the best interests of the community and represent the office with honor and accountability.”

