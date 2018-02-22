RUDY BERMUDEZ ANNOUNCES RUN FOR STATE SENATE

LA MIRADA, CA—Former Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Bermudez today declared his candidacy for State Senate in District 32 citing his track record as a law enforcement officer, Norwalk city councilmember, assemblymember, and small business owner as evidence that he can restore dignity, respect and effectiveness to the legislature, which recently has seen rampant sexual misconduct.

“I’m running because it’s time to clean up the legislature,” said Bermudez, who spent over 30 years in law enforcement. “As a career law enforcement officer, I believe our legislators should help lock-up sex offenders, not act like them.

“With so many challenges facing us, our leaders must spend their energies fighting back against President Trump and his dangerous policies instead of fighting off scandals.

“Voters can count on me. As a local and state leader I made our communities safer, improved education – particularly early childhood education, and championed the cause of working men and women seeking better jobs, wages and workplace conditions.”

While in the Assembly from 2002-2006, Bermudez wrote the law barring sex offenders from practicing medicine in California, keeping residents of the Golden State safe from harm and enabling them to put faith and trust in their doctors. To protect children, he worked to increase the minimum distance sexual predators must live away from schools.

Bermudez also wrote the law permitting California schools to offer full-day kindergarten, which helps children learn and makes it easier for working parents to have their young children in school.

“As a legislator, I focused on making people’s lives better. Period,” said Bermudez. “That’s what I’ll do if elected to the senate.”

The 32nd Senate District includes Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, East La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, La Mirada, Lakewood, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, West Whittier-Los Nietos, Whittier, and Buena Park.

