IVAN ALTAMIRANO OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR THE 58TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Mayor Pro Tem Altamirano Once Again Steps into Leadership during a Void

COMMERCE, CA: City of Commerce Mayor Pro Tem Ivan Altamirano officially announced today that he is running for the 58th Assembly District during a time when there is need of leadership to serve the residents of Southeast Los Angeles.

Ivan Altamirano has pulled candidate nomination papers from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office last week. He has raised over $50,000.00 within a week of opening his assembly campaign committee, and he is on track to raise over $100,000.00 by the end of the month.

“I am committed to stepping up to serve my community and the region no matter what is the outcome of the investigation,” stated Ivan Altamirano. “With the support of my family, I am excited and ready to do what is needed to win and serve in Sacramento by maintaining my integrity and providing excellence in public service.”

Ivan Altamirano has experience taking a leadership role when there is a void. He was first appointed to the Commerce City Council to fill a vacated seat when the city was in need due to the great recession. As one of his first actions as an appointed council member, Altamirano successfully worked to create much needed jobs in the city.

“As a small business owner, I have experience with hard work, overcoming challenges, and dedicating myself to succeed in order to provide for my family under extraordinary circumstances,” stated Altamirano. “As an Assembly Member, I ready to work hard in Sacramento in order acquire much-needed resources to increase the quality of life for the Southeast Los Angeles communities. The people deserve an effective Assembly Member that is dedicated to meet their needs.”

Mayor Pro Tem Ivan Altamirano has served on the Commerce City Council since 2012. He is a son of immigrants, of both Cuban and Mexican heritage. He is married, and the father of three children, born and raised in Commerce. He owns a Commercial and Residential HVAC business

