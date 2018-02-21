Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia denies groping accusations on CBS News

A California state lawmaker at the forefront of the #MeToo movement faces a growing number of sexual misconduct allegations herself. Four former employees filed a formal complaint against Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia. Another says he was fired after protesting when she suggested playing “spin the bottle.”

Garcia has authored numerous bills about sexual assault and consent. She was even recently featured in Time magazine’s “Persons of the Year” issue recognizing the #MeToo movement’s “silence breakers.” But now she is on voluntary leave, as investigators look into claims she groped two men.

Daniel Fierro was working in the California State Capitol when he said Garcia cornered him at a staff softball game.

“I remember feeling a little confused about what happened,” Fierro said.

“She touched you sexually?” Villarreal asked.

“Yea, she — her hand dropped down. She touched – she grabbed my butt. And I spun to turn around … and as I turned, she tried to reach for my crotch and she did,” Fierro said.

When Villarreal asked Garcia whether Fierro’s claims happened, Garcia said, “No.”

