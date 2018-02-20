Mendoza Sexual Harassment Investigation Finds He ‘Participated in Unwanted Flirtatious or Sexually Suggestive Behavior’

Hews Media Group has been told by reliable sources that the sexual harassment investigation involving State Senator Tony Mendoza “is not favorable.”

The panel found that Mendoza participated in “unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior” toward six women.

The law firm concluded “it is more likely than not” that Mendoza engaged in flirtatious and suggestive behavior with a female staff member in 2007, offered and drank alcohol with a 19-year-old intern in 2008, and made advances on a staff member in 2010 and 2017.

The Senate could vote to censure, suspend, or expel Mendoza.

