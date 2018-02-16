Picture of Cristina Garcia Seemingly Substantiates Lurid Allegations by Former Staffers

HMG-CN has obtained a picture of embattled Asm. Cristina Garcia drinking Tecate Beer at an event. The source did not say where the picture was taken.

Garcia was recently accused by four former staffers of drinking and having sex in her assembly office. Many other allegations were brought against Garcia by the staffers including asking them to fundraise for her during regular working hours.

Garcia, who was linked to the #MeToo movement, has taken a leave of absence.

