Javier Palomarez, Chief of U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Steps Down Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

From NY Times

The head of a prominent Latino business organization is leaving his job amid allegations of financial impropriety and sexual harassment.

Late Monday, directors of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced that the group’s president and chief executive, Javier Palomarez, would step aside.

“After much deliberation and careful consideration for the future of the USHCC,” the board said, “Mr. Palomarez and the board of directors have mutually agreed to undergo a leadership transition for the organization effective immediately.”

