Cerritos City Council to Consider Appeal of Juliet Residential Project

Staff Report

The Cerritos City Council will consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the Juliet residential project at the Cerritos City Council meeting on Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 18125 Bloomfield Avenue in Cerritos.

The appeal was submitted by MLC Holdings, the applicant of the Juliet project. The proposed housing project would be located on the northeast corner of Artesia Boulevard and Shoemaker Avenue.

Last week, the Planning Commission denied the project on a 4-1 vote, MLC appealed the decision at Cerritos City Hall the following day.

The controversial project has generated debate over density and construction from neighbors behind the complex who want to nix the entire project.

Also a small group of residents who do not live near the project are voicing their concerns, although it is unclear what concerns they have other than the density argument.

Readers: Post comments below on our comment system or on Facebook, we will publish as a letter to the Editor if appropriate.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments