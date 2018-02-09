Free Workshop for Caregivers of Family Members With Dementia

Staff Report

A workshop for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia is being offered at Cerritos Senior Center. Savvy Caregiver Express is a 6 session class that helps caregivers understand Alzheimer’s and dementia, learn how to respond to difficult behaviors, and reduce stress.

WHEN: Fridays, Apr. 6 to May 11 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

WHERE: Cerritos Senior Center,

12340 South St., Cerritos

CONTACT: To RSVP or for more information, contact

Kimiko Kelly at 323-930-6257 or [email protected].

ABOUT

Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles provides support & education to people with Alzheimer’s and related disorders, their families and the professionals who serve them. We also educate the community about these conditions and how to reduce their risk for late life cognitive impairment. We raise funds and advocate for these services and for research into a cure or treatment. Join our superb team as we give a voice to this at-risk, high-need population.

