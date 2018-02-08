Senator Connie Leyva Slams Cristina Garcia

Thursday, February 8, 2018

SACRAMENTO – California Legislative Women’s Caucus Vice Chair Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) released the following statement in response to recently reported sexual harassment and assault allegations against Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens):

“As a vocal ally of the #MeToo and #WeSaidEnough movements, I am shocked and disturbed at the very troubling allegations related to California Legislative Women’s Caucus Chair Cristina Garcia. I have consistently voiced my strong opinion that any legislator under investigation by either the Assembly or Senate should take an immediate leave of absence until the review is completed. As Vice Chair of the Women’s Caucus, I will be asking that the membership of the Caucus meet in the very near future to discuss the fate of Assemblymember Cristina Garcia as Women’s Caucus Chair.”

“Anyone proven to have sexually harassed or assaulted another person, regardless of their gender, should be held accountable for their actions. I commit to continue fighting to rid the Capitol and our state of the pervasive culture of sexual harassment, assault, and overall disrespect.”

