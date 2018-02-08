CERRITOS RESIDENT DANNY FIERRO ACCUSES ASSEMBLYWOMAN CRISTINA GARCIA OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

By Brian Hews

For months Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell) has been slamming State Senator Tony Mendoza for alleged sexual improprieties on former staffers.

Garcia has asked Mendoza to resign and has given several vitriolic quotes to the Sacramento Bee in regards to Mendoza’s alleged improprieties.

But now the shoe is on the other foot.

POLITICO broke a story yesterday, which HMG-CN knew about for months but could not get sources to come forward.

It took a national news organization such as POLITICO to bring the source out, and he is a Cerritos resident.

Danny Fierro was identified as the source in an article yesterday saying that Garcia groped him at the annual Assembly softball game in Sacramento.

Fierro said that Garcia appeared drunk came up and started stroking his back, then squeezed his butt, finally attempting a “reach around” to grab his crotch.

Fierro said in the article that he never reported the incident, which occurred years before the current #MeToo movement and new whistleblower legislation was formed to protect staffers.

Another staffer, who spoke to POLITICO on condition of anonymity, is claiming harassment, once again with Garcia attempting to grab his crotch at a political fundraiser.

He said he could “smell the booze on her breath and that she was really far gone.” The lobbyist said, “she looked at me for a second and said I’ve set a goal for myself to fuck you.“

Attempts to contact Garcia went unanswered.

