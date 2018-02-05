Shooting at Horst and Artesia Involves Artesia Sheriff’s Deputy

ARTESIA, CA – A deputy-involved shooting left a man hospitalized in unknown condition early Monday morning in Artesia, authorities said.
This was the second DIS in under four hours, police said.
The Artesia shooting was reported a little after 12:00 a.m. at Horst Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.
The man was handcuffed and transported via ambulance to a medical center after he was shot in the lower body, according to ABC7.
No deputies were injured and an investigation is ongoing.
