Shooting at Horst and Artesia Involves Artesia Sheriff’s Deputy





ARTESIA, CA – A deputy-involved shooting left a man hospitalized in unknown condition early Monday morning in Artesia, authorities said.

This was the second DIS in under four hours, police said.

The Artesia shooting was reported a little after 12:00 a.m. at Horst Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.

The man was handcuffed and transported via ambulance to a medical center after he was shot in the lower body, according to ABC7.

No deputies were injured and an investigation is ongoing.

