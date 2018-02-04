Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a suspected drunken driver along the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, according to the Indiana State Police Department.

Jackson and another person, Jeffery Monroe of Avon, were stopped along the side of I-70 when Monroe, who was believed to be a ride-sharing operator driving Jackson, got out of the car to help Jackson, who was sick. The driver of a Ford F-150 drove onto the emergency shoulder and hit the rear of the car, striking both Jackson and Monroe, with one of the bodies landing in the center lane of I-70, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

