FOX NEWS’ SHEPARD SMITH TORCHES NUNES MEMO AND REPUBLICAN ATTACKS AGAINST THE FBI

Fox News host Shepard Smith lambasted House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes for promoting the idea that corruption exists within the FBI and the Department of Justice.
Smith said the controversy over a memo purporting to detail illegal activities by the Obama administration could be a “partisan mass distraction.”
Republicans and Democrats have been at odds over the significance of that memo and whether it should be released to the public.
