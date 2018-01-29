Arrest Made in Shooting Death Investigation, 15400 blk Lefloss Ave, Norwalk

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Hispanic man that occurred in the 15400 block of Lefloss Avenue, Norwalk, on Sunday, January 28, 2018.
Homicide detectives have arrested 27-year old David Vergara (booking # 5216730). Based on evidence and interviews with Suspect Vergara, who produced a rifle in the backyard of the location where the shooting occurred, he was transported to Norwalk Station and booked for Murder. He is being held in lieu of one million dollars bail.
Although the victim and the suspect were friends the motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Suspect Vergara’s booking photo is not being released.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
