Lou Dobbs Declares War on FBI Committing Sedition and Treason

 

By Brian Hews

MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance, a former Naval intelligence officer, suggested on Wednesday that Lou Dobbs was a traitor to the United States after the Fox Business host argued that conservatives should declare “war” on the FBI.

Sedition: conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.

Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward insurrection against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontention (or resistance) to lawful authority.

Sedition is an overt subversive act which leads to incitement against status quo or authority or order. It is a challenge to the establishment. … However, in many societies the differences between the two have become blurred and sedition has been closely linked to acts of terrorism and public safety violation.

 

18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
