Lou Dobbs Declares War on FBI Committing Sedition and Treason

By Brian Hews

MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance, a former Naval intelligence officer, suggested on Wednesday that Lou Dobbs was a traitor to the United States after the Fox Business host argued that conservatives should declare “war” on the FBI.

Sedition: conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.

Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward insurrection against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontention (or resistance) to lawful authority.

Sedition is an overt subversive act which leads to incitement against status quo or authority or order. It is a challenge to the establishment. … However, in many societies the differences between the two have become blurred and sedition has been closely linked to acts of terrorism and public safety violation.

18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason

