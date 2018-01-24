Lynwood Elementary Students Receive Free Eyeglasses through Partnership with Vision To Learn

Abbott Elementary students pose after receiving new eyeglasses on Jan. 19. Lynwood Unified elementary school students will enjoy free eye screenings this year through the District’s partnership with Vision To Learn.

Lynwood – Abbott Elementary fourth-grader Gael Niebla adjusted his new eyeglasses on his face then slowly removed them, marveling at how much better they let him see.

Gael was pleased with his custom blue-and-black rims and the clearer outlook they produced.

“When I take them off, things are so small and fuzzy, then I put them on again and everything looks perfect,” Gael said. “I’m really happy to have these, it will make everything easier.”

Gael was one of 77 Abbott students who received the new glasses on Jan. 19, a service provided by Vision To Learn, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating vision issues as a barrier to education.

After receiving free screenings in fall 2017, students who required further treatment were greeted by VTL staff and Lynwood Rotary Club members, who delivered the glasses on campus. Principal Adolfo Herrera also attended to help children through the process.

Students with new glasses were directed to Vision To Learn opticians, who made adjustments as needed. The glasses come with a one-year warranty.

“We are grateful for Vision To Learn and its mission of making sure poor vision does not impede a child’s education,” Lynwood Unified Superintendent Gudiel R. Crosthwaite said. “To see our students transformed by their new glasses is such a rewarding part of the program.”

Lynwood Unified will enjoy several eye screenings for elementary school students this year through its partnership with VTL.

One in four adolescents in the U.S. suffers from common vision ailments that can be corrected with glasses. Studies show students who are provided with proper eyeglasses participate more in class, demonstrate better behavior and dramatically improve their self-confidence.

“Through our partnership with Vision To Learn, we’re giving our students the best opportunity to succeed in the classroom,” LUSD Board President Alfonso Morales said. “We greatly appreciate the support from our community partners, especially Vision To Learn and the Rotary Club.”

