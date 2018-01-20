Local Elected Officials React to Trump Shutdown

Napolitano’s Statement on the Republican Government Shutdown

(WASHINGTON, DC) Today, Rep. Grace F. Napolitano (D-El Monte) released the following statement on the Republican government shutdown:

“Republicans in Congress and President Trump have just closed the federal government. This marks the first time in our nation’s history a government shutdown occurs while a single party controls the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives. The Republican shutdown is irresponsible and could be devastating to hundreds of thousands of workers and their families. We had hoped they would learn their lesson from 2013, but instead, they chose not to work in good faith, proving again their inability to govern.

“Democrats will continue to fight for health care for children, pensions for retirees, a permanent solution for DREAMers, protection for servicemembers and care for veterans, and disaster relief for California, Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These priorities are shared by my constituents and the majority of Americans. We implore our Republican colleagues to dispense with the drama, work with us to reconcile our differences, and reopen the government so we can get back to work to address the needs of American families.

“For the duration of the government shutdown, my District and Washington, DC offices will remain open. My staff and I will continue working on behalf of the constituents of the 32nd District.”

Rep. Roybal-Allard Criticizes GOP for Trump Shutdown and Failing to Act on Dream Act

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40) issued the following statement criticizing the Republican majority for their government shutdown and for failing to take action on the Dream Act (which she has authored in the House):

“Republicans control the House, the Senate and the White House, but they couldn’t accomplish something as basic as keeping the government open. As a result, America is now enduring the Trump Shutdown. Republican leaders have not only endangered our economy and hurt our communities, they have also left our nation’s Dreamers, their families, and their communities in a state of fear and uncertainty by failing to act on the Dream Act.

“President Trump himself created this crisis for the millions of Dreamers living in this country by repealing DACA, yet he and congressional Republicans refuse to negotiate in good faith on a permanent solution.

“Dreamers are students and professionals, including doctors, nurses, teachers, scientists, and social workers. They are members of our military, critical to the mission of national security. And they are parents who play a vital role in the wellbeing and future of our American society.

“Dreamers are American in every way but their citizenship, and due to the President’s actions, over 16,000 of them have lost their DACA protections, an average of 122 per day. Tens of thousands more Dreamers will eventually lose their jobs and their protection against deportation if we do not take action.

“Experts, studies, and former administration officials have all affirmed that Dreamers strengthen our economy, protect our country and enhance the quality of life in our communities and across our nation. But Dreamers are losing their jobs, making it harder to provide for their families, and they are cutting their studies short, dashing their career aspirations. Many are so consumed with fear of losing their parents that they are exhibiting signs of PTSD and depression, so schoolteachers in my district tell me.

“While a court has forced the administration to again accept DACA renewals, its ruling does nothing for new applicants and it could be overturned by a higher court at any time.

“As the author of the Dream Act in the House, I believe we must act NOW to resolve this issue. It is inhumane to force Dreamers to wait until the last minute for a solution, as Republicans have done so often while running Congress. We cannot force them back into America’s shadows. We must pass the Dream Act NOW.

“Furthermore, we need the Republicans who control the House and the Senate to demonstrate leadership, end the Trump Shutdown, and find common ground to meet the needs of the American people. Democrats will continue to do our jobs and push for real action for Dreamers, veterans, children, workers, seniors, communities ravaged by opioids, and families worried about how the Trump Shutdown impacts them.”

REP. BARRAGÁN CONDEMNS TRUMP SHUTDOWN

WASHINGTON D.C.—Late last night the GOP, the party with unified control of the House, Senate, and Presidency, was unable to fund the federal government’s operations. Rep. Barragán continues to work for a bipartisan bill to restore all government services, protect Dreamers, adequately fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and community health centers for the 9 million children who rely on these critical programs, and provide disaster relief for the victims of natural disasters.

“It is infuriating and disappointing that Republican leaders and the president have failed the leadership test and have so far refused to work with Democrats to keep the government open. The American people expect and deserve more from their elected leaders,” Rep. Barragán said. “Democrats are at the table and ready to negotiate but Republicans control all the levers of power—the outcome is entirely up to them.”

The federal government provides essential and important services, some of which will be disrupted by the shutdown. A report issued after the 2013 Republican government shutdown detailed many of the impacts of shutdown, including:

Stopping the progress on reducing the massive backlog of veterans’ disability claims;

Furloughing 2/3rds of the Centers for Disease Control and 3/4ths of the National Institutes of Health;

Severely limiting flu season surveillance and monitoring;

Delaying life-saving FDA food safety inspections;

Disrupting 1.2 million private-sector loans to individuals and small businesses;

Delaying billions in tax refunds;

Shuttering Head Start centers serving 6,300 children;

Destroying 120,000 private-sector jobs and furloughed government workers for a combined 6.6 million days.

Constituents seeking to learn which federal services are open and which may be closed are encouraged to contact the Congresswoman’s San Pedro office on Monday at (310) 831-1799.

