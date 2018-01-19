Southbound I-5 Overnight Full Freeway Closures for Florence Ave. Interchange Project

Norwalk / Santa Fe Springs – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) today announced the scheduled overnight full freeway closures of southbound Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Interstate 605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) and Norwalk Blvd. with related ramp closures for shoring and to excavate soil for the Florence Avenue bridge footings.

Scheduled for the nights of Sunday, Jan. 21 through Thursday night, Jan. 25:

· Southbound I-5 all lanes closed from I-605 to Norwalk Blvd. (11 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

· Northbound I-605 connector ramp to southbound I-5 closed (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

· Southbound I-605 connector ramp to southbound I-5 closed (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

These closures are scheduled for separate nights and will RE-OPEN each morning.

All work will be completed by 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Detours with signs will be in place. For more details and maps of detours go to My5LA.com.

