Police Asking Help in Locating Missing 10 Year-Old Cynthia Wheeler-Villanueva

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the publics assistance to locate a missing 10 year-old.

Cynthia Wheeler-Villanueva was last seen on January 9. 2018. The child is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Cynthia normally wears her hair in a bun.

Law enforcement believes the child may be in the Temple City, Gardena, San Pedro or Norwalk areas.

If anyone has seen Cynthia or has information about her possible location please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office at 626-285-7171.

