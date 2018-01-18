Man Fatally Shot In Norwalk Identified as Daniel Jessie Lara III

The Los Angeles county coroner identified a man who was fatally shot in Norwalk Wednesday.

Daniel Jessie Lara III, 20, of Norwalk, died at the scene spokesman Ed Winter told HMG-CN.

The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Ferina Street. Two other men were wounded all shot in the upper torso.

The shooter and the other men involved in the fight fled the scene before deputies got there.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

