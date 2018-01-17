QB Tyler Hillinski Found Dead in Apartment of Apparent Suicide, Brother Attends Orange Lutheran HS

From Spokesman-Review
PULLMAN – Tyler Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore quarterback on the Washington State University football team, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in his apartment Tuesday night, according to Pullman police.
A press release said a suicide note was found next to the body.
“Pullman Police detectives and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death,” police stated in the release.
