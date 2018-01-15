Lead Singer of the Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, Dies at Age 46

Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish soprano who led The Cranberries to worldwide fame as one of the most popular bands of the 1990s, has died,” her publicist said Monday.

O’Riordan, 46, was in London “for a short recording session” when she died “suddenly.”

“No further details are available at this time,” the publicist said. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Read story

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments