MAYOR OF CERRITOS LETTER TO THE EDITOR: NEW DEVELOPMENTS UNDER WAY IN CITY OF CERRITOS

By Cerritos Mayor Grace Hu

The City of Cerritos is beginning the New Year with several new developments under way or coming soon. The City looks forward to another year of progress as we welcome these projects, which help keep Cerritos current and attractive to all those who visit or live and work in our community.

Penske Jaguar/Land Rover of Cerritos will be undergoing a remodel of its existing dealership this year. Plans call for a minor addition and a remodel to the interior and exterior of the offices and service canopy. The showroom will be expanded and the remodel will adopt a contemporary design. Work is scheduled to begin in May and to be completed by early 2019.

Other Cerritos Auto Square dealerships with recent expansions include Cerritos Acura, which will soon sport an expanded showroom, parts, service and office space. The renovation also includes the addition of a conference room, locker room, storage and office space. Construction at the Cerritos Mazda dealership will begin soon and will include a new contemporary architectural design, landscaping and upgraded parking lot.

The Bank of America branch at the Los Cerritos Center also will be upgraded. Interior and exterior updates will be made to the existing building, drive-through ATM canopy, parking lot and adjacent landscaping. The building will feature a more modernized appearance in addition to new signage. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

J.P. Morgan Chase will construct a new stand-alone building with a drive-through service ATM in the Los Cerritos Center parking lot. The former Allen Tire Company building has been demolished and parking lot improvements will be made.

The existing Coco’s restaurant building in the Fountain Plaza shopping center will be remodeled in preparation for a new tenant, Lunasia Dim Sum House. Changes will be made to the exterior façade, landscape, hardscape and signs. Construction is tentatively scheduled to commence in March and to be completed by September.

The Sheraton Cerritos Hotel will undergo property improvements starting this month. The project includes improvements to the hotel’s lobby, registration area, food and beverage spaces, pre-function areas, ballrooms, meeting rooms, pool and terrace areas and exterior patio spaces. New flooring, lighting, furniture, accents and wall finishes also will be installed. The lobby’s elevators will be resurfaced and the bar and restaurant will feature a new configuration that extends to the exterior patio. The project is expected to be completed by August.

At the College Square shopping center, a new Starbucks is expected to open this month in the building that was formerly Kentucky Fried Chicken. The Starbucks will include a drive-through. Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new restaurant in the space previously occupied by Red Chile Mexican Restaurant.

The City will welcome Eureka! American Restaurant to the Plaza 183 shopping center this year. The restaurant is an All-American scratch kitchen and craft beer bar specializing in gourmet burgers. Also coming soon to Plaza 183 is Wokcano Asian Restaurant, which features innovative signature modern Asian cuisine dishes.

It was recently revealed that HomeGoods Inc. will open at the Cerritos Towne Center, in the 24,000-squre-foot space that was formerly Golfsmith. HomeGoods offers kitchen essentials, lighting, bedding, bath and other home furnishings at discounted prices.

Continuing its mission to upgrade all of the City parks, the City will use a grant from the CPRS State-wide Healthy Play Initiative to make improvements to Loma Park. The park will receive new climbers, slides and swings designed for children ages 5 to 12. Six key elements of play will be incorporated into the play equipment design, including balancing, spinning, brachiating (arm-swinging), sliding, climbing and swinging. The Cerritos Sports Complex is currently undergoing field renovation to restore turf and work on other areas of the facility. It is expected to re-open at the end of the month.

The City of Cerritos looks forward to the completion of all of these upcoming developments and more. I wish all of the members of our community a Happy New Year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments