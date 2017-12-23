Hawaiian Gardens Resident Cynthia Guevara, Boyfriend Arrested in Robbery Attempt

Staff report

Two robbery suspects were arrested in Hawaiian Gardens after a robbery attempt in Cypress left a man wounded in a business complex at the 4300 block of Lincoln Ave.

The man had been shot multiple times in the upper body.

The victim told police the couple had tried to rob him then shot him several times with a small caliber rifle.

The man was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

During a traffic stop in Hawaiian Gardens, police found the suspects, the woman did not move but the man ran away but was immediately apprehended by police.

A small rifle was found in the car.

Chris Livingston was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, murder and other charges.

Guevara was arrested for evading police.

