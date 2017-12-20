Distinguished Young Women of Cerritos-Artesia (DYW) Offering Scholarships

Distinguished Young Women of Cerritos-Artesia (DYW) is offering high school juniors the opportunity to participate in a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards academics, leadership and talent in young women.

Cash scholarships are awarded at the local level and millions in college-granted scholarships are available ($1.5 billion nationally). And local winners will advance to the state program in Bakersfield, California where they give away more than $30,000 in cash tuition scholarships.

Young women interested in participating should complete the initial application on-line at the DYW website: [email protected]. A mandatory parent meeting is scheduled for January 20, 1 – 2 PM at Liberty Park, 19211 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA. A parent or guardian must attend this meeting to hear more about the program and what their daughters will be preparing for in the next few months. Information regarding registration and forms, deadlines, practice schedules and more will be discussed with the DYW committee members. Participants will be asked to provide information about themselves and past DYW participants will be available to answer questions.

The Distinguished Young Women’s competition will be held on April 22 at Cerritos College. Winners will compete in the state program later in the year. The state winner moves on to the national competition.

Last year more than $10,000 was awarded to participants in nine separate scholarships. The two overall winners were Anna Park of Gahr High School, and Umeesha Dalwis of Cerritos High School.

Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, engaging experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. It is open to high school juniors residing in Cerritos and Artesia.

Participants must be an American citizen and meet certain criteria. For more information, please contact Rhonda Burd @ 562-843-2468 or visit the local DYW website: [email protected].

