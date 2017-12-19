‘EVE’ at Universal Studios Hollywood: Tinseltown’s Biggest NYE Party on December 31
New Years Eve at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Universal Studios Hollywood is throwing tinseltown’s biggest NYE party on December 31. EVE will transform three areas of the park into uniquely-themed party hubs that will light up at midnight with a traditional New Year countdown and a spectacular fireworks display.
- Guests can toast the New Year with the spirit of the holidays already resonating throughout Universal Studios Hollywood. “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry PotterTM” introduces “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts TM Castle.” Several times each night, guests can enjoy amazing images inspires by the Harry Potter films as they come to life in breathtaking digital light projection on the backdrop of Hogwarts castle. And with extended hours on December 31, guests can celebrate the final day of “Grinchmas™” with The Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a roster of Who-ville Whos.
- EVE is Universal Studios Hollywood’s first-ever New Year’s Eve in-park celebration.
- The event is included in the price of theme park admission and invites guests to spend the day and night enjoying its many popular rides and attractions with a special park-wide countdown party featuring multiple entertainment hubs with DJs and live music, starting at 9:00 p.m and extended theme park hours to 1:00 a.m.
- Food and beverages, including specialty desserts, champagne, beer and wine, as well as 2018 memorabilia will be available for purchase.
