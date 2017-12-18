Sarah Palin’s Son Track Palin Charged With Assault, Burglary, and Domestic Violence

Sarah and Track Palin.

Staff report

For the second time in two years, Track Palin the oldest son of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

The actions were rumored to occur in their hometown but no further details were available.

Palin was arraigned Sunday morning on three counts: felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing up to $500 in property damage.

Each of the charges were related to domestic violence.

A felony burglary charge indicated Palin is accused of hurting or attempting to hurt someone while committing the burglary.

Palin was also arrested in 2016 suspected of punching his girlfriend.

