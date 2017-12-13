TRUMP LIES: PICTURES WITH WOMAN WHOM HE CLAIMED HE ‘NEVER MET’

Trump has claimed he “does not know any of the seventeen woman” who are claiming sexual harassment.

Videos and photos of woman with Trump are resurfacing.

People Magazine published a photo of Trump with Natasha Stoynoff who has accused Trump of harassment.

Trump claimed he did not know Jill Harth, yet pictures show that he did.

Summer Zervos, right, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” accused Trump of unwanted sexual contact. Sitting alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, at a news conference October 14, 2016, she said Trump kissed and groped her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007.

