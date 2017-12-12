Trump Harasses Kirsten Gillibrand in Latest Tweet

The latest tweet from Trump has many calling for his resignation.

President Trump attacked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in a sexually suggestive tweet that implied Gillibrand would do just about anything for money.

The tweet prompted a swift and immediate backlash.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Charles E. Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump,” the president wrote. “Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

The backlash was immediate, with Gillibrand replying directly to Trump on Twitter. “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Sen Warren stated, “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @ SenGillibrand? Do you know who you’re picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @ realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, # shepersisted.

