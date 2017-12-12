Doug Jones Win Alabama Senate Seat

Doug Jones has been elected US Senator of Alabama. In a complete embarassment to Trump, Doug Jones has won a Senate seat in Alabama.

Jeff Sessions won the seat with 90% of the vote in 2014.

With Trump supporting an alleged pervert, he has hung an albatross around the Republican party for the 2018 and 2020 election.

In a stunning announcement, Senate leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he will not swear in the Senator until the new year.

“This is a brutal reminder that candidate quality matters. Steve Bannon cost us a seat, he also dragged the President into this fiasco,” said CEO of the Senate Leadership Fund.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments