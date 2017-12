Man Fatally Shot in Norwalk

Staff Report

A man died following a Saturday night shooting along Pioneer Boulevard in Norwalk, authorities said.

The gunfire took place shortly before 9 p.m. in the 14400 block of Pioneer Boulevard, just south of Rosecrans Avenue, Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim, initially described only as a man, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Moody said.

