November 6 – 12, 2017 CERRITOS SHERIFF’S STATION: Weekly Crime Summary

There were 27 Part I crimes reported in Cerritos this past reporting period, resulting in an increase of four from the previous week. The following is a breakdown of crimes by category: two robberies, seven residential burglaries, four commercial/other structure burglaries, five grand thefts, three vehicle thefts, and six vehicle burglaries. Cerritos Station deputies made two felony arrests, 33 misdemeanor arrests, eight warrant arrests, and issued 80 citations. The Sheriff’s dispatch center also received a total of 375 calls for service.

Robbery:

11400 block of South Street (11/11 – Morning): The suspect entered the store, while it was open for business, selected an electronic device from the counter and ran out the door. A store security guard followed the suspect outside and confronted the suspect in the parking lot. As the security guard was taking a picture of the suspect, the suspect grabbed his phone and ran through the parking lot. The phone was recovered but the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

11200 block of 183rd Street (11/10 – Afternoon): The suspects entered the store, while it was open for business, and placed several items into a bag. The suspects’ passed all opened and manned registers, making no attempt to pay for the items. As they were exiting, a store loss prevention officer attempted to detain the suspects. One of the suspects pushed the loss prevention officer out of the way and they all fled into the parking lot out of view.

Residential Burglary:

12400 block of Pine Creek Avenue (11/10-11 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the glass on the rear door. Stolen were valuables.

18700 block of San Gabriel Lane (11/10 – Day): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the glass on the rear doors. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

10700 block of Hungerford Place (11/08 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

19600 block of Harvest Avenue (11/08 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

13100 block of Arabella Drive (11/06 – Morning): The suspect(s) attempted to enter the attached garage of the home by using the remote found in the vehicle parked in the driveway. Entry was not made.

12000 block of Camino Valencia (11/05-06 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the attached garage of the home and stole electronic devices. It is unknown how entry was made.

17700 block of Vierra Avenue (11/04-06 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home via an unlocked pedestrian garage door. Stolen was a musical instrument.

Commercial/Other Structure Burglary:

19100 block of Bloomfield Avenue (11/12 – Morning): The suspect entered the location by shattering the glass in the front door. Stolen was U.S currency.

10600 block of Midway Avenue (11/11 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the location by cutting a hole in the garage door. Stolen were tools and generators.

17700 block of Center Court Drive (11/09-11 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the storage unit by cutting the lock on the door. Stolen were tools, batteries, and a generator.

12500 block of 183rd Street (11/09-10 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the unlocked storage facility and stole tools and a generator.

Grand Theft:

239 Los Cerritos Center (11/12 – Evening): The suspects entered the store while it was open for business and stole clothing.

12600 block of Towne Center Drive (11/12 – Afternoon): The suspects entered the store while it was open for business and stole electronic devices.

12300 block of Essex Street (11/09-10 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a makeup bag and glasses.

239 Los Cerritos Center (11/08 – Evening): The suspects entered the store while it was open for business and stole several bottles of perfume. The suspects were arrested and the items were recovered.

17300 block of Edwards Road (04/2016-11/08/17 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the location and stole an electronic device.

Grand Theft Auto:

10800 block of Alondra Boulevard (11/11 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) stole a 2000 Toyota Corolla parked in the parking lot.

20200 block of Pioneer Boulevard (11/11 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole a 2000 Nissan Altima parked in the parking lot.

17500 block of Studebaker Road (11/02 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 parked in the parking lot.

Vehicle Burglary:

19700 block of Sally Avenue (11/11 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered a 2011 Toyota Prius parked at the residence by shattering a window. Stolen was a backpack.

12600 block of Artesia Boulevard (11/09-10 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2010 Mercedes GLK, parked at the residence, by shattering a window. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

12700 block of Towne Center Drive (11/10-11 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban, parked in the parking lot, by punching the lock on the rear hatch. Stolen were the third row seat and a baby stroller.

12600 block of Artesia Boulevard (11/10 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered a 2017 Honda Civic, parked at the residence, by shattering a window. Stolen was a purse and sunglasses.

12600 block of Artesia Boulevard (11/09-10 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2006 Mercedes C280, parked at the residence, by shattering a window. Stolen was a coin wallet.

12900 block of Park Plaza Drive (11/06 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero, parked in the parking lot, by prying open the door. Stolen were a tackle box and a speaker.

Simple Home Burglary Prevention Tips:

Keep all doors and windows locked, even if you are at home or will only be gone a short time.

Make your home look occupied. Leave lights on when you go out and if you are going to be away for a length of time, connect lamps and a radio to automatic timers to turn them on in the evening and off during the day.

Install motion sensor lighting around your home, especially at entrances.

Keep your garage door closed and locked, even when home. If you do leave your garage door open and it is an attached garage – lock the door into the house.

Secure your vehicle and do not leave the garage door opener in your vehicle.

Keep a list of your valuables, including the serial numbers and unique characteristics.

Be alert to persons going from house to house, looking in windows or knocking on doors. Report suspicious persons immediately. Make note of the person’s physical description, clothing, tattoos, or other distinguishing characteristics.

Beware of burglars posing as solicitors.

Keep all entrances to your residence well-lit and maintain landscaping.

Do not advertise the property you have recently purchased or received as a gift. Put the boxes in a trash bag or trash container. If you leave them out, anyone can see what you now have inside your residence.

Arrange for your lawn to be mowed if you are going away for an extended time.

Do not allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers, or flyers build up while you are away. Arrange with the Post Office to hold your mail or arrange for a friend or neighbor to take them regularly.

Additional Protection:

Get a family dog. A friendly family dog that barks loud when he/she sees someone in your yard or at the door. Burglars hate dogs. Not because they bite, but because they bark. Well, sometimes they bite too. Barking dogs gain the attention of neighbors, who will look out their windows to see whose dog is barking and why. And burglars do not like your neighbors paying attention to your house while they are busy stealing.

Get to know your neighbors. Crime tends to be lower in tight-knit communities because neighbors are more likely to look out for each other and can easily spot a stranger. Your neighbors can be one of your best assets in home crime prevention because they offer extra eyes and an outside perspective. Plus, if they have a different work or school schedule from yours, they might be around during the day when you are away and can alert you to any suspicious activity that may occur in your absence.

Add privacy film to decorative glass on and around exterior doors. Stained and decorative glass displays can be a beautiful addition to any entrance, but they can present a bit of a security issue. Line them with privacy film to distort the view from the outside and reduce the chances of window shopping or alerting any unwanted visitor to your presence (or lack thereof). This can be especially beneficial for anyone who lives alone or in a house with children old enough to be left on their own.

Consider adding a residential video surveillance system. There are countless features with any security system. Some particularly valuable ones are outdoor motion detectors, sensors at exterior doors, windows, and the door attached to the garage, an outdoor alarm to alert other neighbors to an intrusion, and security cameras. Select the features that best fit your needs and be sure to go with a well-known, reputable company. Once it is installed, make it a regular habit to use it.

If you see suspicious person(s) or activity in your neighborhood or business, call Cerritos Sheriff’s Station at (562) 860-0044 or 911 immediately. It is a good idea to keep the Sheriff’s Station phone number stored in your cell phone for quick reference.

