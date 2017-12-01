Michael Flynn is expected to plead guilty Friday to lying to the FBI

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is expected to plead guilty for lying to the FBI on Friday morning.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Washington D.C. federal court, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller office.

The hearing will be before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at the D.C. federal courthouse on 3rd and Constitution.

Representatives for Flynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC.

Here’s the special counsel’s filing with the court:

